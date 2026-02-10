Morson and Central Michigan host Akron

Akron Zips (5-18, 2-8 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (14-8, 8-3 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Akron Zips (5-18, 2-8 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (14-8, 8-3 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan plays Akron after Madi Morson scored 27 points in Central Michigan’s 88-81 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Chippewas are 6-3 in home games. Central Michigan is fourth in the MAC scoring 71.0 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Zips are 2-8 in conference games. Akron ranks eighth in the MAC shooting 29.1% from 3-point range.

Central Michigan is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Akron allows to opponents. Akron averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Central Michigan gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Anderson is averaging 5.4 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Chippewas. Jayda Mosley is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Keiryn McGuff is averaging 9.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Zips. Izzy Callaway is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Zips: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.