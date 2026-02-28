Morris puts up 19 as Bethune-Cookman defeats Southern 82-79

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Arterio Morris’ 19 points helped Bethune-Cookman defeat Southern 82-79 on Saturday. Morris also contributed three…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Arterio Morris’ 19 points helped Bethune-Cookman defeat Southern 82-79 on Saturday.

Morris also contributed three steals for the Wildcats (17-13, 14-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) while coming off the bench.

Jakobi Heady added 17 points while going 4 of 7 and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line while tallying six rebounds. Quentin Heady shot 6 of 10 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points. Daniel Rouzan had 14 points and eight rebounds. Ariel Bland had 11 rebounds and two blocks.

Cam Amboree led the Jaguars (13-16, 9-7) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, nine assists and two steals. Terrance Dixon Jr. added 14 points and eight rebounds for Southern. Michael Jacobs finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The Wildcats took the lead for good with 11:07 left in the first half.

