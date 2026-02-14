Morehead State wins 94-86 over Tennessee State

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Josiah LeGree’s 25 points helped Morehead State defeat Tennessee State 94-86 on Saturday. LeGree shot 7…

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Josiah LeGree’s 25 points helped Morehead State defeat Tennessee State 94-86 on Saturday.

LeGree shot 7 of 12 (4 of 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (15-12, 11-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Jon Carroll scored 18 points and added nine rebounds and three steals. Davion Cunningham shot 5 of 9 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Travis Harper II finished with 30 points for the Tigers (17-9, 11-5), tying his career high. Tennessee State also got 20 points, six rebounds and three steals from Aaron Nkrumah. Dante Harris had 12 points and seven assists.

