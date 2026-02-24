Morehead State wins 64-63 over Southern Indiana

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — George Marshall’s 22 points helped Morehead State defeat Southern Indiana 64-63 on Tuesday. Marshall also contributed…

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — George Marshall’s 22 points helped Morehead State defeat Southern Indiana 64-63 on Tuesday.

Marshall also contributed six rebounds for the Eagles (18-12, 14-5 Ohio Valley Conference), and sunk the game-winning free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining in regulation. Jon Carroll scored 12 points while finishing 5 of 8 from the floor, and added nine rebounds. Anouar Mellouk shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, and added five blocks. The Eagles extended their winning streak to six games.

Cardell Bailey led the Screaming Eagles (7-22, 4-15) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Southern Indiana also got 15 points from Steven Clay. Ola Ajiboye had nine points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

