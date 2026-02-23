Morehead State hosts Southern Indiana following Saunders’ 26-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (19-8, 13-5 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (17-12, 12-6 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (19-8, 13-5 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (17-12, 12-6 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana visits Morehead State after Ali Saunders scored 26 points in Southern Indiana’s 72-63 win against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Eagles are 10-4 on their home court. Morehead State is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 13-5 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana is third in the OVC scoring 69.7 points per game and is shooting 40.5%.

Morehead State makes 41.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Southern Indiana has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). Southern Indiana averages 69.7 points per game, 4.9 more than the 64.8 Morehead State gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Southern Indiana won the last matchup 78-59 on Dec. 20. Saunders scored 35 points to help lead the Screaming Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marie Sepp is averaging 10.3 points and 4.5 assists for the Eagles. Katie Dike is averaging 14.8 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 39.2% over the last 10 games.

Saunders is averaging 17.5 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 steals for the Screaming Eagles. Chloe Gannon is averaging 14.9 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 64.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

