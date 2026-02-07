Morehead State defeats UT Martin 61-55

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — George Marshall’s 16 points helped Morehead State defeat UT Martin 61-55 on Saturday. Marshall also added…

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — George Marshall’s 16 points helped Morehead State defeat UT Martin 61-55 on Saturday.

Marshall also added nine rebounds for the Eagles (13-12, 9-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Chase Dawson scored 11 points while finishing 4 of 9 from the floor.

Matas Deniusas led the way for the Skyhawks (19-6, 11-3) with 15 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Andrija Bukumirovic added 13 points for UT Martin. Damien King also put up 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

