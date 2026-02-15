Moore scores 32, Georgia Southern takes down Marshall 101-87

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Tyren Moore’s 32 points led Georgia Southern over Marshall 101-87 on Saturday night. Moore went 11…

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Tyren Moore’s 32 points led Georgia Southern over Marshall 101-87 on Saturday night.

Moore went 11 of 19 from the field (8 for 13 from 3-point range) for the Eagles (15-12, 7-7 Sun Belt Conference). Spudd Webb added 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals while shooting 4 for 11 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line. Jefferson Koulibaly shot 5 for 7 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Jalen Speer finished with 20 points, six assists and three steals for the Thundering Herd (16-10, 8-5). Marshall also got 17 points from Wyatt Fricks. Landen Joseph also had 17 points, four assists and three steals.

