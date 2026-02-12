Montas scores 24 as UMass-Lowell defeats Bryant 88-69

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Angel Montas scored 24 points as UMass-Lowell beat Bryant 88-69 on Thursday night. Montas added eight…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Angel Montas scored 24 points as UMass-Lowell beat Bryant 88-69 on Thursday night.

Montas added eight rebounds for the River Hawks (11-15, 6-5 America East Conference). Xavier Spencer and Darrel Yepdo each finished with 22 points.

Keegan Harvey led the way for the Bulldogs (8-17, 4-7) with 28 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Bryant also got 11 points from Timofei Rudovskii. Khalil Williams also had 10 points and six assists.

