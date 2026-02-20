Montana State visits Idaho State following Etchison’s 29-point game

Montana State Bobcats (15-12, 9-5 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (11-17, 4-11 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (15-12, 9-5 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (11-17, 4-11 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State hosts Montana State after Gus Etchison scored 29 points in Idaho State’s 73-69 victory over the Montana Grizzlies.

The Bengals are 7-5 in home games. Idaho State has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats are 9-5 in conference games. Montana State averages 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Idaho State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Montana State gives up. Montana State averages 77.8 points per game, 2.0 more than the 75.8 Idaho State allows to opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Montana State won the last matchup 74-62 on Jan. 23. Jed Miller scored 20 points to help lead the Bobcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Hollenbeck is averaging 13.3 points for the Bengals. Martin Kheil is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Miller is averaging 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Bobcats. Christian King is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 1-9, averaging 68.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

