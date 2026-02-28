Montana State defeats Sacramento State 82-61

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Seth Amunrud scored 21 points as Montana State beat Sacramento State 82-61 on Saturday. Amunrud also…

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Seth Amunrud scored 21 points as Montana State beat Sacramento State 82-61 on Saturday.

Amunrud also contributed 10 rebounds for the Bobcats (17-13, 11-6 Big Sky Conference). Jed Miller scored 18 points while shooting 7-for-18 from the floor to go with nine rebounds and six assists. Jeremiah Davis had 16 points.

Prophet Johnson led the Hornets (9-20, 5-12) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and two steals. Jayden Teat added 15 points for Sacramento State. Arman Madi had 14 points and three steals. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Hornets.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

