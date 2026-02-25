Montana faces Sacramento State, aims to halt 6-game skid

Montana Lady Griz (7-19, 4-11 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (12-16, 6-9 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m.…

Montana Lady Griz (7-19, 4-11 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (12-16, 6-9 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana enters the matchup with Sacramento State after losing six games in a row.

The Hornets have gone 7-5 in home games. Sacramento State has a 4-9 record against teams over .500.

The Lady Griz are 4-11 in Big Sky play. Montana ranks eighth in the Big Sky allowing 72.6 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

Sacramento State is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Montana allows to opponents. Montana averages 62.9 points per game, 2.2 more than the 60.7 Sacramento State allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Sacramento State won 64-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Rubi Gray led Sacramento State with 18 points, and Avery Waddington led Montana with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keanna Salave’a is averaging 6.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Hornets. Benthe Versteeg is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Mack Konig is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Lady Griz. Aby Shubert is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 57.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Lady Griz: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.