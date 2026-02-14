Monmouth hosts Barbot and Charleston (SC)

Charleston (SC) Cougars (20-3, 12-0 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (15-8, 8-4 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (20-3, 12-0 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (15-8, 8-4 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays Monmouth after Taryn Barbot scored 22 points in Charleston (SC)’s 69-47 win over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Hawks have gone 8-3 in home games. Monmouth is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars are 12-0 in CAA play. Charleston (SC) is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Monmouth makes 40.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Charleston (SC) has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). Charleston (SC) averages 19.2 more points per game (76.8) than Monmouth gives up to opponents (57.6).

The Hawks and Cougars face off Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Divine Dibula is averaging 13.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Hawks. Gigi Gamble is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Barbot is averaging 19.1 points, six rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Cougars. Tyja Beans is averaging 12.9 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 59.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Cougars: 10-0, averaging 74.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 11.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

