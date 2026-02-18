Monmouth Hawks face the UNC Wilmington Seahawks, aim for 4th straight win

Monmouth Hawks (14-12, 8-5 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (22-4, 11-2 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Monmouth Hawks (14-12, 8-5 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (22-4, 11-2 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth will attempt to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Hawks take on UNC Wilmington.

The Seahawks have gone 13-2 in home games. UNC Wilmington is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Hawks have gone 8-5 against CAA opponents. Monmouth has a 7-8 record against teams over .500.

UNC Wilmington scores 77.0 points, 5.8 more per game than the 71.2 Monmouth allows. Monmouth averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than UNC Wilmington allows.

The Seahawks and Hawks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hodge averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Patrick Wessler is averaging 13.5 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jack Collins is averaging 7.6 points, five assists and 1.8 steals for the Hawks. Jason Rivera-Torres is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

