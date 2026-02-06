Mohamed, SIU-Edwardsville Cougars to visit Holman, Little Rock Trojans

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (9-13, 3-10 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (10-13, 7-6 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (9-13, 3-10 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (10-13, 7-6 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syanne Mohamed and SIU-Edwardsville take on Jordan Holman and Little Rock on Saturday.

The Trojans have gone 6-4 in home games. Little Rock has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars are 3-10 in OVC play. SIU-Edwardsville is fifth in the OVC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Mohamed averaging 3.1.

Little Rock is shooting 35.6% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 39.3% SIU-Edwardsville allows to opponents. SIU-Edwardsville averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Little Rock allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holman is scoring 16.3 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Trojans. Mya Cotto is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games.

Mohamed is averaging 6.3 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars. Lauren Miller is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 56.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 57.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

