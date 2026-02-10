Mobley leads Loyola Chicago against Duquesne after 23-point performance

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (12-11, 8-4 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (7-16, 0-12 A-10) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (12-11, 8-4 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (7-16, 0-12 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago faces Duquesne after Alexus Mobley scored 23 points in Loyola Chicago’s 66-55 win against the VCU Rams.

The Dukes have gone 5-6 in home games. Duquesne leads the A-10 in rebounding, averaging 37.2 boards. Harriet Ford paces the Dukes with 8.2 rebounds.

The Ramblers are 8-4 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Duquesne averages 64.3 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 60.3 Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago averages 56.3 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 66.3 Duquesne allows to opponents.

The Dukes and Ramblers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Bordas averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Mackenzie Blackford is shooting 35.4% and averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games.

Alex-Anne Bessette is shooting 44.2% and averaging 11.7 points for the Ramblers. Rosalie Mercille is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 0-10, averaging 54.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 61.8 points, 26.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

