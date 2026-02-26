Mitchell’s 23 lead St. Bonaventure over Rhode Island 94-76

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Frank Mitchell had 23 points in St. Bonaventure’s 94-76 victory against Rhode Island on Thursday. Mitchell…

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Frank Mitchell had 23 points in St. Bonaventure’s 94-76 victory against Rhode Island on Thursday.

Mitchell added 10 rebounds for the Bonnies (15-13, 4-11 Atlantic 10 Conference). Cayden Charles added 21 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Darryl Simmons II had 17 points and shot 7 for 12 from the floor.

Tyler Cochran led the Rams (15-13, 6-9) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and seven rebounds. Keeyan Itejere and Jahmere Tripp each finished with 10 points.

St. Bonaventure took the lead for good with 8:12 remaining in the first half. The score was 39-30 at halftime, with Charles racking up 10 points. Mitchell scored a team-high 13 points after halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

