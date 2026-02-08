Mitchell leads Jackson State against UAPB

Jackson State Tigers (7-16, 6-4 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-13, 7-3 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 6:30 p.m.…

Jackson State Tigers (7-16, 6-4 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-13, 7-3 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State faces UAPB after Jayme Mitchell scored 39 points in Jackson State’s 97-81 win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Golden Lions have gone 5-2 in home games. UAPB ranks ninth in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 83.5 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Tigers are 6-4 in SWAC play. Jackson State is 2-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

UAPB scores 78.2 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 86.7 Jackson State allows. Jackson State averages 69.2 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 83.5 UAPB gives up.

The Golden Lions and Tigers square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quion Williams is averaging 17.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Lions. Alex Mirhosseini is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14 points. Daeshun Ruffin is averaging 27.3 points, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.