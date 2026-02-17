Mitchell and Saint Bonaventure host Saint Joseph’s (PA)

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (15-10, 7-5 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-11, 3-9 A-10) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (15-10, 7-5 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-11, 3-9 A-10)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Frank Mitchell scored 20 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 78-73 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Bonnies are 8-5 in home games. Saint Bonaventure has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks are 7-5 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is third in the A-10 with 36.1 rebounds per game led by Dasear Haskins averaging 6.3.

Saint Bonaventure averages 76.6 points, 5.2 more per game than the 71.4 Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Saint Bonaventure allows.

The Bonnies and Hawks meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 16.1 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Bonnies. Darryl Simmons II is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jaiden Glover is scoring 15.6 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Hawks. Derek Simpson is averaging 16.8 points, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

