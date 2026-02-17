Mississippi State plays Auburn after Hubbard’s 32-point outing

Auburn Tigers (14-11, 5-7 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-13, 4-8 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Auburn Tigers (14-11, 5-7 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-13, 4-8 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State takes on Auburn after Josh Hubbard scored 32 points in Mississippi State’s 90-78 win over the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-6 in home games. Mississippi State is 7-13 against opponents over .500.

The Tigers are 5-7 against conference opponents. Auburn scores 84.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

Mississippi State is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Auburn allows to opponents. Auburn averages 5.6 more points per game (84.0) than Mississippi State allows (78.4).

The Bulldogs and Tigers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hubbard is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 21.4 points and 3.6 assists. Jayden Epps is shooting 33.3% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

Keyshawn Hall is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Tahaad Pettiford is averaging 14.7 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 72.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

