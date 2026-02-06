Mississippi State hosts No. 21 Arkansas after Acuff’s 22-point performance

Arkansas Razorbacks (16-6, 6-3 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-11, 3-6 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Arkansas visits Mississippi State after Darius Acuff Jr. scored 22 points in Arkansas’ 85-77 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Bulldogs are 7-4 on their home court. Mississippi State averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Razorbacks are 6-3 in SEC play. Arkansas ranks fourth in the SEC with 17.2 assists per game led by Acuff averaging 6.2.

Mississippi State is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, the same percentage Arkansas allows to opponents. Arkansas averages 10.5 more points per game (88.7) than Mississippi State allows to opponents (78.2).

The Bulldogs and Razorbacks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is shooting 39.9% and averaging 20.8 points for the Bulldogs. Jayden Epps is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Trevon Brazile is averaging 12.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Razorbacks. Meleek Thomas is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 76.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 87.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

