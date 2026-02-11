Minnesota hosts Nebraska after Nissley’s 22-point performance

Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-8, 5-8 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-8, 5-8 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays Minnesota after Logan Nissley scored 22 points in Nebraska’s 78-60 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Golden Gophers are 11-2 on their home court. Minnesota leads the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 55.9 points while holding opponents to 37.0% shooting.

The Cornhuskers have gone 5-8 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska averages 80.9 points while outscoring opponents by 14.3 points per game.

Minnesota’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Nebraska gives up. Nebraska has shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 11.5 percentage points above the 37.0% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaya Battle is averaging 9.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Golden Gophers. Grace Grocholski is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Britt Prince is shooting 55.2% and averaging 17.5 points for the Cornhuskers. Amiah Hargrove is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 27.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

