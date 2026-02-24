Milwaukee hosts Dawkins and Youngstown State

Youngstown State Penguins (15-14, 8-10 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (11-19, 7-12 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Youngstown State Penguins (15-14, 8-10 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (11-19, 7-12 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State takes on Milwaukee after Bryson Dawkins scored 22 points in Youngstown State’s 64-58 victory against the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Panthers are 7-6 in home games. Milwaukee ranks third in the Horizon League with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Faizon Fields averaging 2.6.

The Penguins have gone 8-10 against Horizon League opponents. Youngstown State is 7-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Milwaukee’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 47.9% shooting opponents of Milwaukee have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Milwaukee won the last matchup 65-64 on Jan. 24. Amar Augillard scored 16 points points to help lead the Panthers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stevie Elam averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Chandler Jackson is shooting 51.0% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jason Nelson is averaging 7.3 points for the Penguins. Cris Carroll is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 74.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Penguins: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

