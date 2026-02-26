Miller’s 25 lead Montana State over Portland State 84-69

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jed Miller scored 25 points as Montana State beat Portland State 84-69 on Thursday. Miller also…

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jed Miller scored 25 points as Montana State beat Portland State 84-69 on Thursday.

Miller also had nine rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Bobcats (16-13, 10-6 Big Sky Conference). Seth Amunrud scored 22 points off the bench while shooting 8 for 11, including 6 for 8 from beyond the arc. Christian King had 13 points and shot 4 for 13 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Terri Miller Jr. led the way for the Vikings (18-9, 12-4) with 28 points. Portland State also got 19 points, five assists and three steals from Jaylin Henderson. Tre-Vaughn Minott finished with eight points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

It was a true wire-to-wire win for the Bobcats, who never trailed after taking an immediate, 10-0 lead. The Vikings cut the deficit to five, but never got closer than that.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

