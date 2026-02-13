Miller, Montana State Bobcats take on the Montana Grizzlies

Montana State Bobcats (14-11, 8-4 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (14-11, 8-4 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Montana State Bobcats (14-11, 8-4 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (14-11, 8-4 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana takes on Montana State in a matchup of Big Sky teams.

The Grizzlies have gone 9-5 at home. Montana is 4-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Bobcats have gone 8-4 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Christian King averaging 3.6.

Montana scores 78.7 points, 8.0 more per game than the 70.7 Montana State allows. Montana State averages 77.6 points per game, 4.6 more than the 73.0 Montana allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Te’Jon Sawyer is averaging 11.7 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Tyler Thompson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jed Miller is averaging 14.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bobcats. King is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.