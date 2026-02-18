Miller and Santa Clara host Saint Mary’s (CA)

Saint Mary’s Gaels (15-12, 6-8 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (20-7, 10-4 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (15-12, 6-8 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (20-7, 10-4 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara takes on Saint Mary’s (CA) after Delainey Miller scored 21 points in Santa Clara’s 77-66 victory over the Portland Pilots.

The Broncos have gone 8-3 in home games. Santa Clara leads the WCC in rebounding, averaging 38.6 boards. Miller leads the Broncos with 5.4 rebounds.

The Gaels are 6-8 in WCC play. Saint Mary’s (CA) is sixth in the WCC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Edie Clarke averaging 1.9.

Santa Clara is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 39.2% Saint Mary’s (CA) allows to opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 60.1 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 67.0 Santa Clara allows.

The Broncos and Gaels face off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maia Jones is averaging 15 points and 1.5 steals for the Broncos. Ashley Hawkins is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Addison Wedin averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Abigail Shoff is averaging 13.4 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 81.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Gaels: 5-5, averaging 62.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

