Middle Tennessee faces New Mexico State following Lands’ 22-point performance

New Mexico State Aggies (13-14, 6-11 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (14-14, 8-9 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee plays New Mexico State after Kamari Lands scored 22 points in Middle Tennessee’s 77-67 win over the UTEP Miners.

The Blue Raiders are 10-4 on their home court. Middle Tennessee ranks eighth in the CUSA in rebounding averaging 32.8 rebounds. Torey Alston paces the Blue Raiders with 7.8 boards.

The Aggies are 6-11 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State ranks seventh in the CUSA with 13.6 assists per game led by Gabe Pickens averaging 3.1.

Middle Tennessee averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.6 per game New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State averages 75.3 points per game, 2.7 more than the 72.6 Middle Tennessee gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Middle Tennessee won 59-55 in the last matchup on Jan. 11. Alston led Middle Tennessee with 16 points, and Jemel Jones led New Mexico State with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lands is averaging 13.9 points for the Blue Raiders. Alston is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Anthony Wrzeszcz is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 7.6 points. Jones is averaging 18 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

