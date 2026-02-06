Middle Tennessee faces Florida International after Contreras’ 21-point performance

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (12-10, 7-3 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (13-8, 6-4 CUSA) Miami; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (12-10, 7-3 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (13-8, 6-4 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits Florida International after Alayna Contreras scored 21 points in Middle Tennessee’s 60-54 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Panthers are 9-4 on their home court. Florida International is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Blue Raiders have gone 7-3 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee is 6-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.2 turnovers per game.

Florida International makes 41.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Middle Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Middle Tennessee averages 60.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 66.5 Florida International gives up.

The Panthers and Blue Raiders match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhema Collins is averaging 18.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Panthers. Parris Atkins is averaging 15.9 points and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Contreras is averaging 13 points for the Blue Raiders. Blair Baugus is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 66.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

