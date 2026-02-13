Miami (FL) visits Lubin and NC State

Miami Hurricanes (19-5, 8-3 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (18-7, 9-3 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Miami Hurricanes (19-5, 8-3 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (18-7, 9-3 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State takes on Miami (FL) after Ven-Allen Lubin scored 20 points in NC State’s 118-77 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Wolfpack have gone 10-3 at home. NC State scores 85.3 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Hurricanes are 8-3 in ACC play. Miami (FL) is fourth in the ACC scoring 83.8 points per game and is shooting 51.0%.

NC State averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) has shot at a 51.0% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

The Wolfpack and Hurricanes match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Williams is averaging 14.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Wolfpack. Paul McNeil is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ernest Udeh Jr. is averaging 7.2 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Malik Reneau is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 8-2, averaging 85.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.