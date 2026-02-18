Miami (FL) hosts Agara and Stanford

Stanford Cardinal (16-11, 5-9 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (13-12, 5-9 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stanford Cardinal (16-11, 5-9 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (13-12, 5-9 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford plays Miami (FL) after Nunu Agara scored 21 points in Stanford’s 75-69 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Hurricanes are 7-6 in home games. Miami (FL) ranks ninth in the ACC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Ra Shaya Kyle averaging 7.3.

The Cardinal are 5-9 against ACC opponents. Stanford ranks ninth in the ACC with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Lara Somfai averaging 9.5.

Miami (FL) averages 71.2 points, 9.2 more per game than the 62.0 Stanford allows. Stanford averages 69.3 points per game, 3.6 more than the 65.7 Miami (FL) allows to opponents.

The Hurricanes and Cardinal square off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaya Kyle is scoring 16.3 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Hurricanes. Amarachi Kimpson is averaging 13.0 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games.

Agara is shooting 45.6% and averaging 14.8 points for the Cardinal. Chloe Clardy is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Cardinal: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.