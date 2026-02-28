Metheny scores 24 in Liberty’s 81-78 victory against Jacksonville State

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kaden Metheny had 24 points in Liberty’s 81-78 win against Jacksonville State on Saturday. Metheny shot…

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kaden Metheny had 24 points in Liberty’s 81-78 win against Jacksonville State on Saturday.

Metheny shot 8 for 13, including 6 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Flames (24-5, 16-2 Conference USA). Brett Decker Jr. scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 10, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Zach Cleveland had 12 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil finished with 21 points and six rebounds for the Gamecocks (14-15, 9-9). Jacoby Hill added 16 points for Jacksonville State. Jamar Franklin also had 11 points.

Metheny scored 11 points in the first half and Liberty went into the break trailing 34-27. Liberty pulled off the victory after a 10-0 second-half run erased a two-point deficit and gave them the lead at 73-65 with 2:34 remaining in the half. Metheny scored 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.