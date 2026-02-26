Merrimack faces Canisius after Kennedy’s 20-point outing

Merrimack Warriors (20-9, 16-2 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (9-20, 4-14 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Merrimack Warriors (20-9, 16-2 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (9-20, 4-14 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack visits Canisius after Kevair Kennedy scored 20 points in Merrimack’s 88-86 overtime victory over the Iona Gaels.

The Golden Griffins have gone 6-7 in home games. Canisius is 2-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Warriors are 16-2 in conference games. Merrimack is 3-1 in one-possession games.

Canisius is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 41.8% Merrimack allows to opponents. Merrimack averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Canisius allows.

The Golden Griffins and Warriors square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahlil Singleton is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Golden Griffins. Bryan Ndjonga is averaging 15.3 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the past 10 games.

Kennedy is averaging 18.3 points, 4.1 assists and two steals for the Warriors. Ernest Shelton is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 63.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Warriors: 9-1, averaging 73.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

