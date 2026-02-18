Mercer visits Mundy and Wofford

Mercer Bears (15-10, 5-5 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (14-11, 8-3 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mercer Bears (15-10, 5-5 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (14-11, 8-3 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford hosts Mercer after Gabby Mundy scored 25 points in Wofford’s 73-54 victory against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Terriers are 7-4 on their home court. Wofford ranks second in the SoCon in rebounding with 34.8 rebounds. Queen Ikhiuwu leads the Terriers with 7.5 boards.

The Bears are 5-5 in SoCon play. Mercer has a 7-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Wofford scores 67.4 points, 5.9 more per game than the 61.5 Mercer allows. Mercer averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Wofford gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mundy is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Terriers. Ikhiuwu is averaging 12.6 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Nahawa Diarra Berthe is scoring 11.5 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bears. Ariana Bennett is averaging 9.2 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 8-2, averaging 65.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 61.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

