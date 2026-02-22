Menard scores 22, including go-ahead 3-pointer, and Marist defeats Sacred Heart 65-63

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Menard’s 22 points helped Marist defeat Sacred Heart 65-63 on Sunday. Menard’s 3-pointer with 17…

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Menard’s 22 points helped Marist defeat Sacred Heart 65-63 on Sunday.

Menard’s 3-pointer with 17 seconds remaining gave the Red Foxes a two-point lead and they survived Anquan Hill’s 3-point try in the final second.

Menard shot 7 of 18 from the field, including 4 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Red Foxes (18-10, 12-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Myles Parker scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. Parby Kabamba had 13 points and went 5 of 12 from the field (3 for 9 from 3-point range).

Nyle Ralph-Beyer finished with 21 points and seven rebounds for the Pioneers (12-18, 8-11). Sacred Heart also got 16 points and eight rebounds from Hill. Dashon Gittens finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.