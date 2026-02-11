Memphis visits North Texas after Franklin’s 21-point performance

Memphis Tigers (12-11, 7-4 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (13-11, 4-7 AAC) Denton, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Memphis Tigers (12-11, 7-4 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (13-11, 4-7 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas faces Memphis after Cole Franklin scored 21 points in North Texas’ 81-58 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Mean Green are 9-3 on their home court. North Texas averages 70.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 7-4 against AAC opponents. Memphis ranks sixth in the AAC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Thedford averaging 3.1.

North Texas makes 43.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Memphis has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Memphis has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

The Mean Green and Tigers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Je’Shawn Stevenson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc. Will McClendon is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games.

Dug McDaniel is averaging 13.2 points, 4.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Tigers. Sincere Parker is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

