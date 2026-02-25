Memphis hosts Wichita State following Giles’ 27-point game

Wichita State Shockers (18-10, 10-5 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (12-15, 7-7 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wichita State Shockers (18-10, 10-5 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (12-15, 7-7 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State visits Memphis after Kenyon Giles scored 27 points in Wichita State’s 69-57 win over the Temple Owls.

The Tigers are 10-4 on their home court. Memphis ranks seventh in the AAC in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. Julius Thedford leads the Tigers with 5.2 boards.

The Shockers are 10-5 against AAC opponents. Wichita State leads the AAC with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Will Berg averaging 3.5.

Memphis scores 74.2 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 70.3 Wichita State allows. Wichita State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Memphis allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Wichita State won the last meeting 74-59 on Jan. 24. Karon Boyd scored 14 points to help lead the Shockers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is scoring 12.8 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Tigers. Sincere Parker is averaging 14.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games.

Giles is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Shockers. Boyd is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Shockers: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 37.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

