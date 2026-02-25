McNeese visits Nicholls following Patton’s 21-point game

McNeese Cowgirls (24-4, 18-1 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (12-14, 8-11 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: McNeese…

McNeese Cowgirls (24-4, 18-1 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (12-14, 8-11 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese visits Nicholls after Arianna Patton scored 21 points in McNeese’s 72-55 win against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Colonels have gone 6-5 in home games. Nicholls has a 7-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cowgirls are 18-1 against conference opponents. McNeese averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 24-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Nicholls is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 38.3% McNeese allows to opponents. McNeese has shot at a 40.5% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Nicholls have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. McNeese won 62-51 in the last matchup on Jan. 9. Lexi Alexander led McNeese with 12 points, and Jesslynn Jalomo led Nicholls with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anyra Wilson is averaging 5.6 points and 2.1 steals for the Colonels. Marie Kenembeni is averaging 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 48.3% over the last 10 games.

Dakota Howard is averaging 12.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 steals for the Cowgirls. Jalencia Pierre is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 4-6, averaging 60.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Cowgirls: 10-0, averaging 70.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 15.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

