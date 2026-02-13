McMillian leads Jackson State against Florida A&M after 24-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (9-13, 6-5 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (7-17, 6-5 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida A&M Rattlers (9-13, 6-5 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (7-17, 6-5 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State faces Florida A&M after Dorian McMillian scored 24 points in Jackson State’s 84-63 loss to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Tigers are 3-3 on their home court. Jackson State is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Rattlers are 6-5 in SWAC play. Florida A&M has a 2-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Jackson State scores 69.0 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 76.7 Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M’s 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Jackson State has allowed to its opponents (47.3%).

The Tigers and Rattlers match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daeshun Ruffin is scoring 23.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Tigers. McMillian is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaquan Sanders is shooting 40.6% and averaging 11.7 points for the Rattlers. Tyler Shirley is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Rattlers: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

