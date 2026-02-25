McMahon, No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels square off against the Florida Gators

Ole Miss Rebels (21-8, 8-6 SEC) at Florida Gators (16-13, 4-10 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ole Miss Rebels (21-8, 8-6 SEC) at Florida Gators (16-13, 4-10 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida takes on No. 19 Ole Miss in a matchup of SEC teams.

The Gators have gone 12-5 at home. Florida scores 73.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Rebels are 8-6 in conference matchups. Ole Miss averages 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 15.9 points per game.

Florida averages 73.6 points, 13.3 more per game than the 60.3 Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Florida allows.

The Gators and Rebels face off Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liv McGill is averaging 22.6 points, six rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.6 steals for the Gators. Me’Arah O’Neal is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cotie McMahon is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Rebels. Christeen Iwuala is averaging 11.7 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.