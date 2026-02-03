McKayle and UMass host Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-10, 4-6 MAC) at UMass Minutewomen (15-4, 7-2 MAC) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-10, 4-6 MAC) at UMass Minutewomen (15-4, 7-2 MAC)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts Eastern Michigan after Yahmani McKayle scored 25 points in UMass’ 85-76 victory over the Ohio Bobcats.

The Minutewomen have gone 8-0 at home. UMass is second in the MAC in team defense, allowing 61.1 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

The Eagles are 4-6 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UMass scores 70.5 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 66.8 Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan averages 7.6 more points per game (68.7) than UMass allows (61.1).

The Minutewomen and Eagles square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKayle is averaging 16.7 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Minutewomen. Megan Olbrys is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Sisi Eleko is averaging 17.9 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Fernanda Ovalle is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutewomen: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.