McIntire leads Central Michigan against Louisiana

Central Michigan Chippewas (7-16, 3-8 MAC) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-16, 6-6 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Central Michigan Chippewas (7-16, 3-8 MAC) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-16, 6-6 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits Louisiana after Logan McIntire scored 40 points in Central Michigan’s 95-89 loss to the UMass Minutemen.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 5-6 on their home court. Louisiana averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 6-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Chippewas have gone 0-11 away from home. Central Michigan has a 5-10 record against opponents above .500.

Louisiana averages 61.5 points per game, 16.8 fewer points than the 78.3 Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Louisiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Vion Lavergne is averaging 9.3 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Dorian Finister is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Nathan Claerbaut is averaging 12.4 points, six rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Chippewas. McIntire is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 25.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.