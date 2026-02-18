McGill leads Florida against Mississippi State after 29-point game

Florida Gators (15-12, 3-9 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-8, 5-7 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Gators (15-12, 3-9 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-8, 5-7 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida plays Mississippi State after Liv McGill scored 29 points in Florida’s 81-74 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Bulldogs are 13-3 in home games. Mississippi State ranks third in the SEC in rebounding averaging 40.0 rebounds. Favour Nwaedozi leads the Bulldogs with 10.3 boards.

The Gators are 3-9 in SEC play. Florida averages 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

Mississippi State scores 78.0 points, 11.9 more per game than the 66.1 Florida allows. Florida has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Gators match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Francis is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Kharyssa Richardson is averaging 13.5 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

McGill is averaging 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, six assists and 2.8 steals for the Gators. Me’Arah O’Neal is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Gators: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.