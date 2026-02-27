Mayes scores 21 in UCSD’s 84-72 victory against CSU Bakersfield

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hudson Mayes’ 21 points helped UCSD defeat CSU Bakersfield 84-72 on Thursday. Mayes had seven rebounds…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hudson Mayes’ 21 points helped UCSD defeat CSU Bakersfield 84-72 on Thursday.

Mayes had seven rebounds for the Tritons (20-9, 10-7 Big West Conference). Bol Dengdit scored 15 points while shooting 4 of 4 from the field and 7 for 10 from the line. Tom Beattie shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Ron Jessamy finished with 40 points and nine rebounds for the Roadrunners (8-21, 2-15). CSU Bakersfield also got 17 points from Dailin Smith. AJ George also had nine points. The loss was the Roadrunners’ 12th in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

