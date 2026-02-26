Martin’s 14 points lead High Point over Presbyterian 79-73 for 11th straight victory

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Rob Martin scored 14 points as High Point beat Presbyterian 79-73 on Thursday night for its…

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Rob Martin scored 14 points as High Point beat Presbyterian 79-73 on Thursday night for its 11th straight victory.

Martin also had five assists for the Panthers (27-4, 15-1 Big South Conference). Terry Anderson scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 14. Owen Aquino went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds, three steals, and four blocks.

Triston Wilson led the way for the Blue Hose (14-16, 7-8) with 17 points. Presbyterian also got 16 points from Carl Parrish. Jaylen Peterson also had 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

