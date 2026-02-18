Martinelli’s 29 points lead Northwestern over Maryland 78-74

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Nick Martinelli scored 29 points to lead Northwestern to a 78-74 victory over Maryland on Wednesday…

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Nick Martinelli scored 29 points to lead Northwestern to a 78-74 victory over Maryland on Wednesday night to end a five-game losing streak.

Northwestern (11-16, 3-13 Big Ten) led 35-34 at halftime and took control midway through the second half with a 16-3 run fueled by four 3-pointers from Jordan Clayton and Jake West. The surge turned a 50-44 deficit into a double-digit lead and gave the Wildcats control for the final 12 minutes.

Maryland (10-16, 3-12) stayed within striking distance behind Andre Mills, who scored 22 points in the first half and finished with a career-high 39. The Terrapins cut the deficit to three when Mills hit a 3-pointer with one second remaining, but Northwestern sealed the win with a free throw on the ensuing possession.

Clayton added a career-high 20 points for Northwestern on a career-best 6 of 7 from 3-point range. Angelo Ciaravino scored 16 points and the Wildcats made 12 of 21 from beyond the arc while assisting on 20 field goals.

Martinelli moved into eighth place on Northwestern’s career scoring list in the first half, surpassing 1,588 career points.

Solomon Washington added 14 rebounds and 11 points for Maryland, which held a 36-24 rebounding advantage but committed 15 turnovers.

The game marked another close finish for Northwestern, which has played 26 games decided by two possessions or fewer since the start of last season, tied for the most among major conference programs.

Up Next

Maryland: hosts Washington on Saturday.

Northwestern: at Indiana on Tuesday.

