Martinelli’s 28 points send Northwestern to yet another win over Indiana 72-68

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Nick Martinelli scored 28 points, Jake West added 16 points and Northwestern rallied to beat Indiana 72-68 on Tuesday night for its first six-game winning streak in series history.

The Wildcats have also won four consecutive road games against Indiana for the first time in program history.

Arrinten Page had 10 points off the bench for Northwestern (12-16, 4-13 Big Ten).

Lamar Wilkerson scored 18 points, reserve Tayton Conerway added 14, Sam Alexis had 13 and Tucker Devries 11 for Indiana (17-11, 8-9).

Northwestern clinched the win making 6 of 8 foul shots down the stretch.

Down 69-66, Conerway drove to the basket on the right and threw down a two-handed dunk and crashed to the floor claiming to be fouled with eight seconds to go. Conerway then intentionally fouled Jake West, who made two foul shots to push the Wildcats’ lead to 71-68.

On Indiana’s ensuing possession, Devries took a dribble hand-off on the right, gave a head fake and when elevating for the shot attempt, appeared to be grabbed on the left wrist by Angelo Ciaravino. The errant attempt was nowhere near the rim with 1.1 seconds left and Northwestern secured the rebound.

Indiana fouled Page, who made 1 of 2 shots to end it.

The Hoosiers missed 11 straight shots starting near the midway point of the second half until Conerway’s dunk.

Indiana reached its largest lead at 38-25 with 4:48 left before halftime and went to intermission up 42-33.

Up next

Northwestern: Hosts Oregon on Saturday.

Indiana: Hosts 13th-ranked Michigan State on Sunday.

