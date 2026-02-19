Marshall scores 23, Morehead State downs Eastern Illinois 73-70

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — George Marshall scored 23 points as Morehead State beat Eastern Illinois 73-70 on Thursday. Marshall shot…

Marshall shot 8 of 10 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Eagles (16-12, 12-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Davion Cunningham scored 19 points, going 9 of 11 and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line. Jon Carroll shot 3 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points.

Zion Fruster led the Panthers (11-17, 7-10) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, five assists and six steals. Meechie White added 13 points, six assists and two steals for Eastern Illinois. Kooper Jacobi finished with 12 points.

The Eagles used a 10-0 run to build a 10-point lead with 3:01 to go. The Panthers cut it to one with a 3-pointer from Markus Blackwell with eight seconds to go, but the Eagles put it away with free throws.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

