Marshall hosts Moore and Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Eagles (15-15, 7-10 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (19-11, 11-6 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern faces Marshall after Tyren Moore scored 20 points in Georgia Southern’s 82-66 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Thundering Herd are 13-3 on their home court. Marshall has a 5-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles are 7-10 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern has a 5-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Marshall averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Georgia Southern allows. Georgia Southern averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Marshall gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Georgia Southern won the last matchup 101-87 on Feb. 15. Moore scored 32 points to help lead the Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Speer is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 16 points and 5.5 assists. Wyatt Fricks is shooting 58.9% and averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Spudd Webb is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Eagles. Moore is averaging 16.0 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 72.6 points, 25.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

