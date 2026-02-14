Marist hosts Siena following Doty’s 21-point outing

Siena Saints (17-9, 10-5 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (16-9, 10-6 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Siena Saints (17-9, 10-5 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (16-9, 10-6 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena faces Marist after Gavin Doty scored 21 points in Siena’s 74-62 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Red Foxes have gone 10-2 in home games. Marist ranks fourth in college basketball allowing 63.3 points per game while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Saints are 10-5 in conference play. Siena is 7-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Marist’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Siena allows. Siena averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Marist gives up.

The Red Foxes and Saints square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhyjon Blackwell averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Justin Menard is shooting 47.3% and averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

Doty is averaging 17.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Saints. Justice Shoats is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Saints: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.