Manhattan visits Niagara after Winston’s 21-point game

Manhattan Jaspers (10-16, 6-9 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (6-18, 3-11 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Manhattan Jaspers (10-16, 6-9 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (6-18, 3-11 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits Niagara after Jaden Winston scored 21 points in Manhattan’s 80-68 win over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Purple Eagles are 4-5 on their home court. Niagara is 1-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jaspers are 6-9 in conference matchups. Manhattan has a 2-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Niagara is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Niagara gives up.

The Purple Eagles and Jaspers square off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Sabino is averaging 6.8 points for the Purple Eagles. Vice Zanki is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Winston is shooting 47.2% and averaging 15.6 points for the Jaspers. Fraser Roxburgh is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 2-8, averaging 61.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.