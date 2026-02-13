Manhattan earns 76-69 victory against Niagara

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Terrance Jones and Jaden Winston each scored 21 points as Manhattan beat Niagara 76-69 on Friday…

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Terrance Jones and Jaden Winston each scored 21 points as Manhattan beat Niagara 76-69 on Friday night.

Jones added eight rebounds for the Jaspers (11-16, 7-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Winston shot 6 for 10 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Fraser Roxburgh shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

Vice Zanki led the way for the Purple Eagles (6-19, 3-12) with 13 points. Will Shortt added 12 points and seven rebounds for Niagara. Brian Griffith finished with 10 points and four assists.

